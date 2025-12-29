Vice President CP Radhakrishnan to visit Puducherry, Kerala and Tamil Nadu on Dec 29-30

New Delhi: Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan will be on a two-day visit to Puducherry, Kerala and Tamil Nadu on December 29 and 30.



On December 29, the Vice-President will attend a civic reception, unveil the statue of Mahakavi Bharathiar, and launch a housing project under the Smart City Mission in Puducherry, according to the Vice President's Secretariat. He will also participate as the Chief Guest at the 30th Convocation of Pondicherry University, Puducherry.



Later on the same day, the Vice-President will travel to Kerala and attend the Trivandrum Fest 2025.