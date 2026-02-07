Tamil Nadu Finance Minister to present State Interim Budget on February 17



Earlier, on Sunday, the Tamil Nadu Finance Minister stated that the Union Budget 2026 has greatly disappointed the people of the state, saying there has been "no clear announcement for key sectors".

Following the presentation of the Union Budget 2026-27 in Parliament by Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Thennarasu took to social media to state, "The long-standing and legitimate demands consistently raised by the Tamil people have once again been ignored."



"The 2026 Union Budget has caused great disappointment among the people of Tamil Nadu. There were no clear announcements for key sectors such as basic infrastructure development, employment, education, healthcare, and industrial investment that are essential for the state's growth. The long-standing and legitimate demands consistently raised by the Tamil people have once again been ignored," Thennarasu's post read.

The Union Budget 2026, tabled on Sunday (February 1, 2026), is the ninth consecutive budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament.