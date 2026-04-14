From 6 hours to under 3: what the Delhi–Dehradun corridor changes

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the much-anticipated Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, a ₹12,000 crore infrastructure marvel that slashes travel time between the national capital and the gateway to the Himalayas from six hours to just 2.5 hours.

Spanning 213 km across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, the six-lane access-controlled expressway is being hailed as a "bridge to New India," balancing rapid industrial growth with pioneering environmental conservation.

The standout feature of the corridor is a 12-kilometre-long elevated wildlife section--one of the longest in Asia. Designed to mitigate man-animal conflict in ecologically sensitive zones, the project ensures that the migration patterns of elephants and other wildlife remain undisturbed.

PM Modi highlighted the construction of an elevated wildlife corridor, one of the longest in Asia, as part of the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, stressing the government's commitment to balancing "progress with nature and culture."

Addressing the gathering at the inauguration of the expressway in Dehradun, the PM said that the route includes eight animal passes and two 200-meter-long elephant underpasses.

PM Modi emphasised that while infrastructure serves people, the "natural heritage of Devbhoomi must be protected," urging tourists to keep the region plastic-free.

The corridor traverses through the states of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. It has been designed with several features aimed at significantly reducing man-animal conflict.

Keeping in view the ecological sensitivity, rich biodiversity and wildlife in the region, the corridor has been designed with several features aimed at significantly reducing man-animal conflict. To ensure the free movement of wild animals, the project incorporates several dedicated wildlife protection features.

The Prime Minister underlined that a nation's future is written in its connectivity. With infrastructure spending growing sixfold since 2014 to over ₹12 lakh crore annually, this corridor serves as a major employment engine.

"Infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 2.25 lakh crore are currently underway in Uttarakhand alone," the PM said.

Detailing the transformative benefits of the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, the Prime Minister highlighted the project's multi-dimensional impact on the region.

He noted that the expressway is set to significantly reduce travel time and costs for commuters, leading to substantial fuel savings and lower freight charges. With an investment of Rs 12,000 crore already infused into construction, the project has emerged as a major employment engine, providing livelihoods to thousands of engineers, labourers, and transport workers.

Cities in Western UP, including Baghpat, Shamli, and Saharanpur, are poised for an industrial rebirth as freight costs drop and market access for farmers expands. The expressway will provide seamless access to Haridwar, Rishikesh, and the Char Dham circuit.

The PM noted a massive jump in winter tourism, with visits to Adi Kailash and Om Parvat skyrocketing to over 36,000 in 2025. "Infrastructure projects worth more than ₹2.25 lakh crore are currently underway in Uttarakhand alone. This is not merely a road; it is a gateway to new possibilities," said PM Modi.

Implementation of the project also includes the construction of 10 interchanges, three Railway Over Bridges (ROBs), four major bridges and 12 wayside amenities to enable seamless high-speed connectivity. The corridor is equipped with an Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) to provide a safer and more efficient travel experience for commuters.

Emphasising the tourism potential of the new expressway, the Prime Minister noted that Dehradun, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Mussoorie and the Char Dham circuit will all be more accessible.

He added that Uttarakhand is increasingly becoming a premier destination for winter tourism, winter sports and destination weddings. Noting the importance of year-round tourism for Uttarakhand's economy, he shared that winter pilgrimages have seen a remarkable surge in visits to Adi Kailash and Om Parvat, which have grown from a few hundred to over 36,000 in 2025, while the Winter Char Dham Yatra saw participation rise from 80,000 in 2024 to over 1.5 lakh in 2025.

Looking ahead to the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar next year, the Prime Minister called upon all stakeholders to ensure the event is grand, divine and clean. He also spoke about the Nanda Devi Rajjat Yatra, a living example of India's cultural consciousness, where Goddess Nanda is revered as a daughter and bid farewell with full honour, with the significant participation of women, making it especially meaningful.

Enumerating recent developments in the Delhi-Western UP-Uttarakhand region, the Prime Minister noted the expansion of Delhi Metro, the launch of Metro services in Meerut, the inauguration of the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Rail, the commencement of the Noida International Airport and MRO facility, all within a short span of time.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari described the event as a significant moment for the country's infrastructure sector.

Speaking at the event, Gadkari said, "This 213 km long, 6-lane access-controlled high-speed corridor will reduce travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from 6 hours to just 3 hours, providing seamless connectivity between the three states. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Honorable Prime Minister for this significant corridor," Gadkari stated.

"To ensure the unhindered movement of wild animals, several special wildlife conservation facilities have been integrated into the project. These include a 12 km long wildlife elevated corridor--one of the longest in Asia--which ensures development alongside environmental conservation. The corridor also features eight animal passes, two 200-meter-long elephant underpasses, and a 370-meter-long tunnel near the Dat Kali Temple," the Union Minister added.

Gadkari further assured that the Tanakpur-Lipulekh road via Pithoragarh will be completed within the next year. He said that the project, worth Rs 5,200 crore, has approximately 200 kilometres of the road already constructed out of the total of 370 kilometres. He stressed that the remaining 129 kilometres will be completed very soon

"We have great reverence for Mansarovar. Today, we have to go there via Nepal and China, and under the leadership of our Prime Minister, we have undertaken a challenging task. A road is being built from Tanakpur to Lipulekh via Pithoragarh at a cost of Rs 5200 crore. Of the 370 kilometres, approximately 200 kilometres have been completed, and the remaining 129 kilometres face significant obstacles. Despite this, we will strive to complete it within the next year," he said.

Additionally, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami hailed PM Modi and committed to making Uttarakhand the best State in the country. He further exuded confidence in the BJP's victory in the 2027 Assembly elections.

"Prime Minister, today, under your leadership and guidance, Uttarakhand is working in every field in accordance with the concept of both development and heritage to fulfil its unwavering resolve to become the best state in the country. I assure you that under your leadership, we will certainly succeed in achieving this goal. Also, like the 2022 assembly elections, in the 2027 elections too, we will succeed in forming the government in the brave land of Uttarakhand," he said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded it as a "historic moment of development, trust and connectivity, calling it a "bridge to New India".

In a post on X, the Chief Minister highlighted the significance of the project, stating, "This is not merely a road project, but a bridge to the new momentum, new connectivity, and new possibilities of 'New India.' This new route between Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand will reduce travel time, accelerate industrial activities, and establish new dimensions in tourism."

Equipped with an Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) and 12 wayside amenities, the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor stands as a testament to next-generation infrastructure that refuses to choose between the environment and the economy.