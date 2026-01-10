Kerala CM Vijayan says Malayalam Bill does not impose language

New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan responded to the ongoing row surrounding the Malayalam Language Bill 2025, amid escalating tensions with Karnataka, asserting that the apprehensions raised do not reflect the facts or the inclusive spirit of the legislation passed by the Kerala Legislative Assembly adding that the bill contains a clause that particularly safeguards the rights of linguistic minorities.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said, "Kerala's progress has always been rooted in comprehensive development anchored in equality and brotherhood. The Government remains steadfast in upholding the constitutional values of secularism and pluralism."

Clarifying the intent of the legislation, Vijayan said the Bill contains a clear and unambiguous non-obstante clause (Clause 7) which explicitly safeguards the rights of linguistic minorities, particularly the Kannada and Tamil speaking communities. He emphasised that the government remains firmly committed to protecting linguistic diversity and ensuring that no language is imposed on any citizen.

"Key provisions ensure that no language is imposed and linguistic freedom is fully protected. In notified areas, Tamil and Kannada speakers may continue to use their mother tongues for official correspondence with the Secretariat, Heads of Departments, and local offices, with replies issued in the same languages," Vijayan explained.

Addressing concerns related to education, that were raised by Karnataka leaders particularly concerning Kannada-medium schools in Kasargod, Vijayan stated that students whose mother tongue is not Malayalam are free to choose languages offered in schools in line with the National Education Curriculum. "Students from other states or foreign countries are not compelled to appear for Malayalam examinations at the IX, X, or Higher Secondary levels," he clarified.

Reiterating Kerala's adherence to constitutional provisions, the Chief Minister said the state's language policy is fully aligned with the Official Languages Act, 1963 and Articles 346 and 347 of the Constitution of India. "India's diversity is to be celebrated, not forced into a single mould," he said.

Highlighting the Kerala Model of governance, Vijayan noted that the state's progress has been built on participation and transparency. He asserted that, "Our Government resists any erosion of federal rights while remaining equally committed to protecting the linguistic identity of every citizen."