DGCA Head flags off Garuda Aerospace Drone Battery Facility in Chennai

Chennai: Director General of Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Faiz Ahmed Kidwai inaugurated a new Drone Battery Manufacturing Facility of Garuda Aerospace, a startup backed by former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni, at Chennai. The inauguration took place during Bharat Drone Udaan, an industry event organised by the Bharat Drone Association at Garuda Aerospace's operations centre.



According to an official statement from Garuda Aerospace on Wednesday, this facility is yet another step in "strengthening India's indigenous drone manufacturing ecosystem, following Garuda Aerospace's recent launch of its defence drone manufacturing unit."



The company said the new battery unit will support end-to-end domestic production and reduce dependence on imports in critical drone components.