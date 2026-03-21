CPI MLA criticises Telangana Budget; says only 8% allocated to education



"That budget, it is nothing. We call it a mixed budget because there's no newness. Last year, what kind of figures they have given. They just inflated the figures. If we go into the deep, education is not given priority. General demand is 20 per cent of the budget must be given for education, whereas these people allocated only 8 per cent.

Health, also, at least 10 per cent must be given; these people have given only 4 per cent. So that way, priority sectors are not given proper importance," Sambasiva Rao said. The CPI MLA also questioned how the government would fill its fiscal deficit gap.