Assam: Heavy rainfall triggers severe waterlogging in Guwahati; schools closed

Guwahati : Massive waterlogging disrupted normal life in the Hatigaon and Anil Nagar localities of Guwahati due to incessant rains on Monday.

All government and private educational institutions within the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) area remained closed following a directive from the district administration.



An official document from the Government of Assam said," In view of the situation arising out of the flash flood caused by heavy rains in Guwahati city that occurred on 19/04/2026, all the Educational Institutes (both Govt. and Private) are hereby declared closed on 20/04/2026 within the Guwahati Municipal Corporation area."