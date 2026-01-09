Sagebrook International School Shines as Premier Sponsor of Hyderabad's Festival of Play

Hyderabad: In a heartwarming celebration of childhood wonder, Sagebrook International School proudly sponsored the Festival of Play, organized by Star Papaya, at Saptaparni in Hyderabad. This enchanting screen-free weekend drew hundreds of families, offering a perfect showcase for Sagebrook's commitment to play-based learning, freedom, independence, and holistic early childhood development.

As a premium IB Primary Years Programme (PYP) school in partnership with the prestigious Whitgift School, UK, Sagebrook brought its child-centered philosophy to life. Head of School, Ms. Zoë L. Hauser, personally led the "Build Your Own Adventure" block play workshop, delighting children aged 2-6 with opportunities to unleash creativity and problem-solving through guided, open-ended exploration.