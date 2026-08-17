PhysicsWallah shares jump 6% as Q1 revenue rises 24%

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Shares of PhysicsWallah Limited surged more than 6 per cent in Monday's opening session to Rs 124 per share on the National Stock Exchange, after the education technology company reported a rise in revenue and a significant improvement in operating profitability for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

PhysicsWallah, a tech-enabled education company, reported 24 per cent year-on-year growth in revenue from operations to Rs 1,054 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The company also reported an EBITDA-positive quarter at Rs 52 crore, while its EBITDA margin improved by 743 basis points to 4.9 per cent.

The rise in PhysicsWallah shares came against the backdrop of the company's quarterly performance and growing focus on technology-enabled education.

The company's results come at a time when the government has also announced plans to expand access to free online coaching for students preparing for various examinations.

In his Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the pressure of coaching classes had become a major burden for middle-class families and announced plans to provide free online coaching to young people preparing for various examinations.

"The pressure of coaching classes has become a major burden for our middle-class families," PM Modi said.

He said the government wanted to reduce the financial burden on families while allowing students to remain closer to their homes.

"Therefore, we have decided to provide free online coaching for young people preparing for various examinations," the Prime Minister said.

Modi said India already has digital public infrastructure, teachers and talent that can be brought together to create a wider online coaching network.

"We have the digital public infrastructure, we have excellent talent and we have teachers. By bringing these resources together, we are going to build an extensive network to provide free coaching to the young people of the country," he said.

The government's proposed initiative comes as the education sector continues to see greater use of digital platforms for learning and examination preparation.

PhysicsWallah is an education platform founded in 2020 by Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari. The company is headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The company's latest quarterly performance showed growth in revenue alongside an improvement in operating profitability. Revenue from operations increased 24 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,054 crore, while EBITDA stood at Rs 52 crore.

Its EBITDA margin improved by 743 basis points to 4.9 per cent, reflecting the improvement in operating performance during the quarter.

The company has positioned itself as a tech-enabled education platform, while the government's proposed free online coaching network could further highlight the role of digital infrastructure in making learning and examination preparation more accessible.

(ANI)