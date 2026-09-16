Sundar Pichai outlines Google's AI work in health, weather, learning

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Amid the ongoing debate over slowing the pace of artificial intelligence development, Google CEO Sundar Pichai has highlighted the tech giant’s AI efforts across health, wealth and education, arguing that advances in the technology can accelerate scientific research and deliver tangible benefits for people.

Pichai shared a blog post on his official X account highlighting Google’s recent AI initiatives and their application to real-world challenges.

“We’re focusing our efforts on four key areas: health, natural disaster and weather resilience, learning, and economic opportunity,” he noted.

According to the post, Google’s AI technologies now support more than 300 languages spoken by around 7 billion people, representing about 86 per cent of the global population.

Highlighting the use of AI in scientific research and healthcare, Pichai said Google has used AlphaGenome Atlas to map all 9 billion possible single-letter genetic changes across the human genome and made the resource openly available to researchers.

“Mapped all 9B possible single letter genetic changes across the human genome with AlphaGenome Atlas and made it openly available to researchers,” he noted, adding, “We published AI & Economy ATLAS, a comprehensive open-access look at how people are using AI globally.”