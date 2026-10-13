Cybercrime awareness: 5 ways students can stay safe online in 2026

From fake scholarship offers and internship scams to AI-powered impersonation, cybercrime poses serious risks for students. How can you protect your personal information, online accounts and money? In this video, EdexLive shares five practical cybersecurity tips to help students stay safe online in 2026.

Here are five ways to protect yourself online:

Think before clicking links or responding to suspicious offers.

Secure your accounts with strong passwords and two-factor authentication.

Recognise AI-powered scams and verify identities before responding.

Protect your personal information and privacy on social media.

Know how to report cybercrime and take action if you are scammed.

Report cybercrime in India:

Call 1930 to report financial cyber fraud promptly.

File a complaint at [https://cybercrime.gov.in/](https://cybercrime.gov.in/)

Staying safe online starts with small, everyday decisions. Verify information before trusting it, protect your personal details and report suspicious activity. Subscribe to EdexLive for more education news, student-focused stories and useful explainers.