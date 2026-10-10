Cyberattacks are rising in India: Are students ready for the AI-powered threat?

Cybersecurity threats in India are rising, with CERT-In recording 29.44 lakh incidents in 2025 — more than 44 per cent higher than the previous year.

But the challenge is no longer just the number of cyberattacks. Artificial intelligence is making cyber threats faster, more targeted and harder to detect. From AI-powered phishing and impersonation to attacks on digital student services, the risks are increasingly affecting the education ecosystem.

With IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras introducing Bachelor of Cybersecurity programmes for 2026-27, what skills will students need to navigate this changing digital landscape?

In this video, we look at:

* The rise in cybersecurity incidents in India

* How AI is changing cyberattacks

* The cyberattacks targeting student services

* Why cybersecurity education matters

* The skills students need for future cybersecurity careers

Are India’s students and education system ready for the next generation of cyber threats?