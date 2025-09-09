Youth hypertension in India: A health crisis in the making?

Hypertension isn’t just an older person’s problem anymore. More young Indians in their 20s and 30s are living with high blood pressure, driven by obesity, poor diet, inactivity, and stress.

In Punjab, nearly 1 in 10 adults aged 18-40 has high BP, while Karnataka shows 1 in 4 adults affected.

Experts warn that children are increasingly at risk, yet routine school screenings are rare.

The trend is clear: hypertension is showing up earlier, and much of it is preventable.

Awareness, regular screenings, and healthier lifestyle choices are key to tackling this silent epidemic.