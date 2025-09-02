Deepfakes, digital arrests & online scams you MUST know about

A text message. A dating app match. On the surface, they may seem completely harmless, part of our everyday digital lives. But behind them lies a growing cyber fraud crisis that is emptying bank accounts and wrecking lives across India.

Every single day, people are losing lakhs of rupees to deepfakes, phishing links, and the terrifying new “digital arrest” scam.

In this episode of Straight Up by EdexLive, we look at how these scams are evolving and why even the most cautious among us are falling prey.

Because the big question is: in a world where fraudsters are getting smarter by the day, are we ever cautious enough?

And remember, if you ever receive a suspicious call or message, report it immediately by dialling 1930. Cybercrime is getting sharper, and it’s time we got sharper too.