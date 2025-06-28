US social media vetting scaring you? Check out why Australia and Ireland are worth your attention

The United States has long been the dream destination for higher studies. But with rising visa delays and political unpredictability, many Indian students are rethinking their options.

Let's look beyond the US and spotlight countries that are emerging as smarter, safer bets for international education.

So, where else can you go without compromising on quality education and global exposure?

Let's hear what Siddharth Iyer, Chief Operating Officer, OneStep Global, has to say.

Studying abroad is a big step. And while the US may still be an option for many, countries like Germany, Australia, New Zealand and Ireland are still top-notch in terms of academics and are absolutely worth your attention