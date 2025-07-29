New Zealand rolls out changes for international students | Here's how Indian students can benefit

While popular study abroad destinations like the United States and Australia are tightening their borders, New Zealand is throwing its doors wide open for international students.

The country has just announced bold new reforms to double the size of its foreign education sector by 2034.

What are these changes, and how do they directly impact Indian students? Let’s find out in today’s episode of Straight Up by EdexLive with me, Saumyangi Yadav.

New Zealand has unveiled a series of regulatory measures aimed at making the country more attractive to foreign students and increasing the sector’s contribution to NZ$7.2 billion over the next decade.

Currently, international education contributes NZ$3.6 billion to New Zealand’s economy. The goal is to boost enrollment from 83,700 this year to 1,05,000 by 2027, and 1,19,000 by 2034.

As part of the new approach, the government will increase the weekly part-time work limit for eligible overseas students from 20 to 25 hours. It will also grant work privileges to all tertiary-level students participating in approved exchange or study abroad programmes.

These reforms are expected to significantly boost New Zealand’s appeal, especially at a time when other major destinations are capping or limiting international student intake.

To understand what makes New Zealand such an attractive study abroad destination for Indian students, let’s hear from Aritra Ghosal, Founder and Director of OneStep Global, an education consultancy.