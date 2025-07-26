Students beware! The truth about digital charity frauds

Today, we’re talking about something that should make all of us pause before we click that Pay Now button.

Because what if I told you that the very generosity that makes us special is exactly what scammers are after right now?

It starts innocently, a post pops up on your feed. A student can’t pay their school fees, a family can’t afford surgery for their child, or someone needs urgent help for an admission fee. The story tugs at your heartstrings. You think, I may not have much, but maybe I can skip that coffee, that lunch, and chip in 500 rupees to help.

But here’s the twist. That emotional appeal might be a well-rehearsed script in a scammer’s playbook.

Social media has made charity super easy, a QR code, a bank account number, one click, and you feel like a hero. But the same ease is being exploited by fraudsters who know exactly who to target students with big hearts and tight wallets.

Just a few weeks ago, we at EdexLive came across a perfect example. A tweet asking people to help pay a student’s school fees. Emotional post, bank details attached, except the account was fake. Not just fake, but multiple fake profiles were using the same sob story.

The post was taken down later, but by then, innocent donors had already lost their money, and that’s money students often save by cutting back on their own essentials and let’s be honest, for students, losing 500 rupees is not pocket change. That’s meals, bus fare, or data recharges for online classes.

So, how do these digital charity scams really work? We asked an expert.

This problem isn’t going away until we get stronger checks, maybe a government-run site for verified fundraising, maybe a special cyber cell that cracks down on digital fraudsters. But until that happens, the responsibility is on us — students, donors, and the platforms we use.

So, the next time you see that emotional post, stop. Breathe. Verify. And remember, your kindness deserves better than a scammer’s pocket.

Also, watch the video to listen to Dr Ananth Prabhu, cybersecurity specialist, who offers a guide on how to save yourself from falling prey to these scams.