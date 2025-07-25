TCS accused of betrayal: 600+ professionals left jobless

What happens when India’s biggest IT giant hands you a job offer and then shuts you out at the gate? Well, for more than 600 experienced professionals, that’s not just a what-if, it’s the crisis they’re living in right now.

Today we are talking about one of the most alarming employment fiascos India’s booming tech sector has seen. Tata Consultancy Services, or TCS, is under fire for indefinitely delaying onboarding for hundreds of lateral hires who quit good jobs, packed up their lives, and trusted a signed offer letter.

These are not freshers, they're people with 2 to 18 years of experience from cities like Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi. Many resigned after getting official joining dates. But on D-Day? Security guards turned them away.

A few professionals described standing outside TCS gates, showing HR emails and offer letters, only to be told their names weren’t on the list. Now they’re stranded, no salaries, mounting EMIs, rent, kids’ fees and no answers.

While TCS told EdexLive they will honour all offers, they also stated that joining dates depend on business demand. Meanwhile, weeks and months pass, and families are the ones paying the price.

The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate or NITES, which first highlighted the issue, calls this a criminal breach of trust. They’ve written to Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, demanding urgent action.

NITES says this isn’t just an HR hiccup, it's a dangerous precedent where big companies shrug off signed commitments without consequences.

So, what does this mean for employee rights and what are the next steps?

Beyond legal arguments, the human cost is significant. One professional told EdexLive how he was asked to resign early so he could join TCS sooner, then got ghosted.

Others say phones of HR personnel are switched off for weeks. Many have been stuck for months, withdrawing resignations or left in no man’s land with bills piling up and no plan B.

This story is about more than just TCS, it's about how India treats its skilled workforce, and whether companies can be held accountable when they break trust at scale.

We’ll keep tracking this story and the families waiting for real answers.