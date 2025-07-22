FMG interns unpaid in Rajasthan since 2022? No resolution yet

It’s been over seven months since the current batch of Foreign Medical Graduates or FMGs in Rajasthan began their internships. But not a single one has received a stipend.

Thousands of FMGs in Rajasthan have been interning without any stipends. According to the students, this isn’t a new issue. FMG interns in Rajasthan haven’t been paid since 2022.

Despite multiple protests and appeals, there’s been no resolution.

After a recent protest on June 2, officials reportedly told students that stipends are only given to those who fall within the 7.5% FMG quota, as per National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines.

But here’s the thing: Because more FMGs are passing the screening test, more seats are being allotted beyond that cap.

And now, budget constraints are being cited as the reason for not paying stipends.

FMG interns say this is unfair, especially when Indian Medical Graduates and interns at central government hospitals are being paid Rs 14,000 plus Dearness allowance.

They also point out that the NMC has issued several circulars mandating equal pay for FMGs, and even the Supreme Court has supported this.

Some students also allege that they were required to sign affidavits at the time of joining, agreeing not to demand stipends, in order to secure an internship seat.

Across batches, students estimate around 2,500 to 3,000 FMGs in Rajasthan are still waiting for their stipends.

Many have had to take up part-time jobs or rely on family support to manage expenses during this period.

Students say they’ve approached the Rajasthan Medical Education Society, the Chief Minister’s Office, and even the NMC but haven’t received any clear answers or timelines.

What do you think about the matter? Let us know in the comments below.