NEET UG 2025 blackout: MP students pin hopes on Supreme Court

We’re talking about hundreds of NEET-UG aspirants from Madhya Pradesh who say they shouldn’t be treated as “collateral damage” after a power cut during their exam cost them crucial time.

Now, with the Madhya Pradesh High Court refusing a re-exam, their last hope rests with the Supreme Court. So, what happened, and what does this mean for these students? Let’s break it down.

To recall, the Supreme Court is set to hear a plea filed by NEET-UG 2025 candidates who were affected by a power outage during the exam in Madhya Pradesh. The candidates are challenging a Madhya Pradesh High Court division bench order that overturned a directive for a re-test.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi has assured that the matter will be taken up next week, keeping in mind that NEET counselling begins on July 21 and will have multiple rounds, which might leave room for relief if granted.

The unexpected power outage turned their paper into chaos. Many lost over an hour sitting in the dark, struggling to read questions, do calculations, and proofread answers, especially the Physics section, which, by the way, was tough this year.

One student told EdexLive and I quote “The final hour is the most crucial. But it was pitch dark; we could barely see.” .

When these students took the matter to the Madhya Pradesh High Court, the judges acknowledged their ordeal but called it “hard luck.” They even compared it to the recent Ahmedabad plane crash, saying thousands fly every day, one crashed, it happens.

The National Testing Agency, or NTA, defended itself, saying that students at the affected centres attempted as many questions as others and that natural light was enough. But parents call that claim misleading. They say students just ticked answers randomly under stress, risking negative marking, because they had no other choice.

So now, all hopes are pinned on the Supreme Court. The bench has said it will hear the plea next week just before NEET counselling begins on July 21. If they rule in favour of a re-exam or grace marks, there’s still a chance for relief.

For these students, NEET isn’t just an exam, it's the start of their entire career. One blackout shouldn’t decide who gets to wear a white coat.