NAAC accreditation changes EXPLAINED. What's new for Indian universities in 2025?

we’re breaking down a change that is being initiated in Indian higher education, the major changes coming to the NAAC Accreditation process. Whether you’re a student, faculty, or an education enthusiast, this may impact you. So let's jump into it.



So, what is NAAC and how does it matter?



The National Assessment and Accreditation Council, or NAAC, was set up in 1994 as an autonomous body under the University Grants Commission, or UGC. Its mission? To ensure quality in Indian higher education institutions.



NAAC has become a significant issue in the current context, primarily due to the need for stronger evaluation criteria as private universities are mushrooming in India.



NAAC rankings are definitely a badge of honour. A high NAAC grade, like an A++ serves as a massive marketing tool for institutions. It signals quality and credibility, which is why these rankings matter so much in Indian academia.



But recently, NAAC’s credibility took a hit, as around 900 assessors were delisted, and the CBI arrested several top academics in a bribery scandal. Investigations exposed a racket where NAAC assessors and private university officials worked together to manipulate scores.



This scandal raised big questions, especially whether our accreditation system is even trustworthy.



So, how is NAAC responding? They’re rolling out some major changes, and here’s what you need to know.



Number 1, they’re introducing a Basic Level Accreditation system, which will cover thousands of previously unaccredited colleges. It’s meant to bring everyone into the fold, starting with a simple Accredited/Not Accredited status.



Second, for accredited institutions, NAAC will introduce the maturity-based graded level accreditation. This will split accreditation into multiple levels, from Level 1 up to Level 5, making the top tier much harder to reach.



The new system would be an end to the system of mass grading. This new system is performance-driven. Institutions need to continuously improve to climb the ladder.



NAAC is also planning to open public consultations on the grading system, making the process more transparent.



So what does this mean for all, and especially the students?



The new system might now make the accreditation more rigorous, transparent, and inclusive, which could restore trust after the recent scandal. This might mean that one can rely on NAAC grades to pick quality institutions, and mark the end for the education mafias.



So, what do you think about these changes? Are they enough to clean up the system?