Andhra Pradesh FMG permanent registration issue: HC ruling brings hope, but uncertainty looms

Just days ago, the Andhra Pradesh High Court ruled in favour of FMG Dr Mitta Vamsi, directing the Medical Council to issue his permanent registration after verifying documents without unnecessary delay — a glimmer of hope after 13 months of waiting.

APMC Chairman Dr Sreehari Rao confirmed the court’s order has been sent to the NMC, stating, and I quote, “We will issue permanent registration to the student after receiving the NMC’s opinion. We are reviewing other cases. There is no plan, as of now, to appeal the verdict."

Yet, while this ruling brings hope, the APMC’s reluctance to extend the same relief to over 475 other FMGs leaves many questioning the judgment, and others are still left in the dark.

Since June 30, FMGs have been staging protests and demanding justice, recognition of their qualifications.

The Andhra Pradesh Medical Council, or APMC, has been accused of stalling the careers of these doctors, who have completed their internships and received clearance from the National Medical Commission.

Many of these FMGs who have completed their MBBS from the Philippines, Kyrgyzstan, and other countries were afflicted due to COVID-19. While international medical graduates from other states faced no such delays, Andhra Pradesh FMGs feel singled out.

Protests erupted as students and their parents joined forces to demand justice and secure the students' deserved PRs. However, on July 3, as the hunger strike entered its fourth day, peaceful protests turned chaotic. Shocking videos showed police officers dragging female doctors, some by their hair, which sparked widespread outrage.

The psychological toll of the whole issue has been immense, with 19 female doctors reportedly taken to the police station and threatened with further legal action.

Will the APMC act swiftly to grant all eligible FMGs their registrations?