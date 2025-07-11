Mumbai's senior resident doctors say they're underpaid by Rs 30,000 despite gov't order

Senior resident doctors in Mumbai are speaking up. Their concern?

They work long hours in government hospitals run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation – BMC– treating patients, managing emergencies, saving lives.

But despite all this, they say they are not being paid what they’re promised.

In today’s episode of straight-up, we will zoom in on the struggles of senior resident doctors of BMC.

Let me highlight an important point.

Back in 2023, the Maharashtra government approved a new stipend – Rs 95,000 per month – for all senior resident doctors in public medical colleges.

But many doctors say this rule is NOT being followed. Did the government forget the promise it made 2 years ago?

In several BMC-run hospitals, like MW Desai in Malad, MT Agarwal in Mulund, Siddharth Hospital in Goregaon, SVDS in Mulund East, and a few others, senior residents are being paid only around Rs 64,000 to Rs 66,000.

The difference is striking!

It’s nearly Rs 30,000 less than what they’re entitled to and, most importantly, what the government promised!

Doctors say they’ve been trying to raise this issue for months. They even submitted a resolution. But their efforts were in vain.

This – is not just about money – it’s about survival.

Most of these doctors don’t get hostel accommodation, so they are forced to rent homes in Mumbai, which, as we all know – is one of the most expensive cities in India.

Dr Abhijit Helge, State President of the Maharashtra Senior Resident Doctor Association – MSRDA – speaking to EdexLive, said, and I quote, "Over half our salary goes just for rent”. Unquote

Many of these doctors are married or have to support their parents. They ask – “How can we manage what's left?”

They say this is not just a demand – it is a right.

The doctors ask in unison – When all of us followed the same medical counselling process after MD, why is there a pay gap?

Now, they plan to bring this to the attention of political leaders and MLAs. And if that doesn’t work – well – a strike may be the only option left.

How long should the senior resident doctors in Mumbai wait until their voices are heard? Let’s see.