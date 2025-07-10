UGC-NET 2025 glitch: Did NTA get your answers wrong in response sheet?

In today’s episode is going to hit hard for all those who appeared for UGC-NET June 2025.

Because if you thought clearing the exam was tough, try dealing with a response sheet that shows answers you never marked.

Yes, you heard that right. Ever since the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the provisional answer key and response sheets for UGC-NET on July 6, candidates have been facing something more shocking than a tough paper, mismatched answers in their own response sheets.

Add to that a glitchy website, captcha errors, and zero redressal and what you get is complete chaos.

Several aspirants took to social media to say “These are not the answers I marked!”

Educator and UGC-NET mentor Antara Chakrabarty even flagged this on X, calling for immediate action. At first, she assumed the students might be mistaken until they started pointing out basic GK questions, such as the Chandrayaan-3 launch being marked wrong.

Now ask yourself would any serious aspirant miss that?

Candidates from Odisha to UP told EdexLive that these errors shook their confidence to the core. Many began doubting themselves until they saw that hundreds of others were going through the same nightmare.

And when they contacted the NTA? They were allegedly told: It’s a computer-based test. Your answers cannot be wrong.

That’s it. End of conversation.

Want to challenge the answer key? That’ll be 200 rupees per question. But how do you even challenge a wrong response sheet? There’s no provision for that.

So, essentially, your answers are final, even if they’re wrong. And you pay to contest the ones you didn’t even mark.