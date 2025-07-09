NMC’s 2025 new rulebook for faculty regulations: Reform or risk?

On July 5, the NMC introduced the Medical Institutions (Qualifications of Faculty) Regulations, 2025. At first glance, they seem like a well-intentioned fix: solve faculty shortages, unlock new teaching institutions, and help India meet its ambitious goal of adding 75,000 medical seats in the next five years.

Some of the headline changes? Non-teaching hospitals with 220+ beds can now become teaching hospitals. And you don’t need a senior residency to become a faculty member anymore, specialists with just two years of experience can become assistant professors if they complete a basic research course within two years.

Sounds progressive, right? But here’s where the debate begins.

Critics say this push for quantity is coming at the cost of quality.

But on the other side, there's the National MSc Medical Teachers' Association or NMMTA, which has called the changes a victory for fairness. After years of restrictions, MSc/PhD holders can now teach in five non-clinical subjects — and up to 30% of the faculty can be non-medical.

Dr Sridhar Rao from NMMTA reminded us that these educators have the same curriculum training as their medical peers. But he also flagged four critical loopholes.

The unclear “transition period” Unfair qualification disparity Misinterpretation of part-time PhDs Barred from HoD positions

While some celebrate inclusion, others highlight deep-seated biases and systemic loopholes that persist.

The big question remains whether India is expanding access or lowering the bar? With doctor-patient ratios already surpassing WHO standards, is this a race for numbers or a roadmap for real reform?