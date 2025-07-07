AUD students suspended AGAIN, less than three months after reinstatement

Less than two months after being allowed back on campus, five students of Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) have been suspended again — this time, indefinitely.

These students were first suspended in April for protesting the suspension of three classmates who had filed a ragging complaint. Instead of addressing the complaint, the administration acted against those who spoke up, prompting widespread outrage.

In May, following public outrage and pressure from student groups like the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), the university revoked their suspension temporarily, just so they could complete their semester assessments.

But now, on June 27, all five students received fresh suspension emails.

They’ve been barred from the campus, their institutional access revoked, and no official reason has been provided. There’s no mention of how long the suspension will last or if they will be allowed to appeal.

What’s more concerning is that the university is still on summer break, and the students have had no chance to respond, no inquiry report has been shared, and according to SFI, no official inquiry was ever concluded in the first place.

Of the five students, two are still enrolled in postgraduate programmes at AUD, and this suspension directly affects their ability to continue their studies. The other three had graduated but are now being barred from reapplying to the university for further education.

SFI has called this a blatantly undemocratic move, alleging that it’s a deliberate attempt to target student union leaders. Two of the suspended students currently hold elected positions in the Student Council.

They’ve accused the administration of punishing dissent and say the university is creating a climate of fear that undermines student rights.