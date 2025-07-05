JEE Main 2025 result scam? Delhi HC probes glaring irregularities

The Delhi High Court is hearing one of the most crucial petitions related to India’s largest engineering entrance exam — the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025.

Students have raised concerns about score discrepancies and irregularities that could potentially affect thousands of candidates.

So what exactly is the issue? Let’s break it down.

At the centre of the matter are two students — Anusha Gupta and Shashank Shekhar Pandey — whose dramatic score discrepancies have sparked a wider investigation into the integrity of the JEE Main 2025 system.

But it’s not just about them. At least 60 other students have reported similar issues with their scorecards this year. More importantly, the outcome of this case could shape the academic future of thousands who appeared for the exam.

The investigation has been slow so far. Students allege that the matter is being deliberately delayed and passed between agencies to avoid accountability.

The Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) first declined the case, citing a lack of technical capability. It was then transferred to the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory (NCFL), which has asked for multiple extensions despite clear court directions.

A recent court order dated May 30, 2025, by Justice Vikas Mahajan reflects the court’s growing frustration. When NCFL requested a 20-day extension, the court granted only 15, citing the “urgent nature” of the matter.

Earlier orders by Justice Mahajan also suggest that the court views this not as an isolated issue, but a possible systemic problem affecting the entire JEE Main process.

The NCFL has been specifically instructed to look into whether the system was tampered with or suffers from inherent discrepancies, directly challenging the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) claim that the exam is fully computerised and managed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

Meanwhile, a JEE Main candidate, Tushar Gangoly, has launched a Change.org petition demanding a transparent and timely investigation. It has already gathered over 800 verified signatures.

In a conversation with EdexLive, students said, and I quote, “This isn't just about scores anymore. It's a question of credibility and institutional trust. We've seen what happened with NEET, and we can't afford another such situation with JEE.”

What do you think should be done to address these concerns? Let us know in the comments below.