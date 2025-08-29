4-year cap, 30-day grace: What Trump’s new visa plan means for students

Another day, another visa shake-up. The US is rewriting the rules for international students — no more open-ended stays, no more 60-day grace periods. Instead, student and exchange visas could be capped at 4 years, with just 30 days after graduation to find your next step.

If this proposal takes effect, your stay will no longer depend only on your program but on fixed visa duration. Miss deadlines, and you risk falling out of status. For students, it means less flexibility. For America, critics warn it could mean lost talent, slower innovation, and a weaker higher education system.

So, what does this mean for your future plans? Let’s break it down.

Report: EdexLive

Anchor: Amritha V. Menon

Edit: J Jabez Gnanaraj Jaenicke