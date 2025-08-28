Van Gogh’s Starry Night just showed up in a quantum lab!

What does Van Gogh’s iconic The Starry Night have to do with a groundbreaking quantum discovery?

Physicists from Japan and South Korea have spotted swirling, crescent-shaped patterns in ultra-cold quantum fluids that look uncannily like the painting’s glowing moon.

These rare structures called Eccentric Fractional Skyrmions could transform spintronics and next-gen computing.

From brushstrokes to Bose–Einstein condensates, discover how art and science just came together in the most unexpected way.

Anchor: Saumya Solanki

Edit: Jabez Gnanaraj Jaenicke