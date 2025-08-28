THESE foreign universities to set up campuses in India

On July 29, the 5-year anniversary of NEP 2020, three Australian universities — Western Sydney University (WSU), Victoria University, and La Trobe University — were granted Letters of Intent by the Union Ministry of Education to establish campuses in India.

These three are the result of a concentrated effort to “internationalise” the education system as per the principles of NEP 2020, with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announcing that 15 universities will establish campuses by the end of this year.

