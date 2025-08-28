Sleepless & stressed: How serious is India's teen mental health crisis?

The 2025 Student Well-being Pulse Report by IC3 Institute and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has revealed a disturbing picture of teenage life in India.

From late-night doomscrolling that steals sleep, to crushing academic pressure and career anxiety, students are struggling more than ever.

Girls report higher levels of sadness and loneliness, while many students say they don’t know where to seek professional help in schools.

With India’s adolescent population being the largest in the world, and a looming mental health crisis on the top, the big question remains: Are we listening enough to our students?

Report: EdexLive

Anchor: Amritha V. Menon

Edit: J Jabez Gnanaraj Jaenicke