Online Gaming Bill 2025: What’s banned, what’s not? | EXPLAINED

India’s Lok Sabha has passed the Online Gaming Bill, 2025, a move that bans all online games involving real-money stakes.

So what does this mean for you? In this episode of Straight Up by EdexLive, we explain everything you need to know, from which games are banned and which remain unaffected, to the penalties for operators, influencers and repeat offenders, and what this really means for your everyday gaming experience.

If you’re someone who plays purely for fun, nothing changes. But if you’re playing for money, the risks have just become far greater than the rewards.

Anchor: Saumyangi Yadav

Edit: J Jabez Gnanaraj Jaenicke