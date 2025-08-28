NEET-PG 2025 tomorrow: All that you need to know!

The NEET-PG 2025 exam is scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday, August 3. After months of delays and uncertainty, thousands of medical graduates across India will appear for this crucial exam.

If you're one of them, this video is your ultimate last-minute guide. In this episode of Straight Up by EdexLive, we walk you through everything you need to know before stepping into the exam hall — from the question paper pattern and entry rules to what to carry, what not to wear, and how to manage your time.

Plus, don’t miss expert advice from Dr Rakesh Jain, Founder of NEET Navigator, as he shares some key tips to help you stay calm and focused on exam day.

Anchor: Saumyangi Yadav

Edit: J Jabez Gnanaraj Jaenicke