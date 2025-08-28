Straight Up

NEET-PG 2025: How difficult was the exam? Result date? Will NBEMS release answer key?

Yesterday, Sunday, August 3, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) conducted the National Eligibility-com-Entrance Exam Postgraduate (NEET-PG 2025).

With 2.7 lakh candidates appearing across 301 cities in India, making it the country’s largest single shift exam to date.

How difficult was this year’s paper, and how will the cutoffs be impacted by this? When is NBEMS expected to release the results?

And most importantly, will NBEMS publish the NEET-PG 2025 answer key this year, after the Supreme Court directed it to do so?

Watch the video to know more.

Anchor: Karthikeya S

Editing: Jabez Gnanaraj Jaenicke

students
exam
supreme court
NEET PG
Answer key
NBEMS
shifts

