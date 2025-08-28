Kerala textbooks get history wrong?!

How accurate are the textbooks children study from? Kerala’s Social Studies textbook and teachers’ handbook under SCERT have been found with shocking errors, from wrongly crediting Sarojini Naidu as Congress’ first woman president to misrepresenting Subhash Chandra Bose and even printing a distorted map of India.

After criticism, SCERT claims to have corrected the digital versions, but printed copies are already in circulation. Student groups like ABVP have called this an insult to Netaji and raised the issue with the Union Education Minister and NCERT Director.

At a time when government school enrollments are already falling across many states, could such mistakes further damage the credibility of state boards?

Check out the full story here: https://www.edexlive.com/news/2025/Aug/18/kerala-scert-textbook-riddled-with-errors-abvp-demands-addressal?utm

For more stories, check out: edexlive.com.

Report: EdexLive

Anchor: Amritha V. Menon

Edit: J Jabez Gnanaraj Jaenick