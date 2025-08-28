Indian icons born in Pakistan before the Partition | Straight Up

The Partition of India, which resulted in about 2 million people’s deaths and 20 million people’s displacement from their homes, is rightly considered to be one of the most tragic catastrophes of the modern age.

Many people, families and entire communities were displaced because they were suddenly on the “wrong” side of the border, and had to escape communal violence.

However, many prominent Indians today, having achieved great laurels in their respective fields, were born in Pakistan.

We take a look at some of these great people.

Anchor: Karthikeya S

Editing: Jabez Gnanaraj Jaenicke