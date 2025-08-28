IIT Delhi PhD shocker: Eligibility rules allegedly changed without notice?

What if you met all the criteria for your dream PhD, only to be told you didn’t even qualify?

At IIT Delhi’s Department of Management Studies (DMS), part-time PhD applicants found out that the work experience requirement had quietly jumped from 2 years to 8, without any official announcement.

In today’s episode of Straight Up by EdexLive, we break down what went wrong, what the applicants are saying, and how IIT Delhi has responded so far. Is this fair academic filtering or poor transparency?

Tell us what you think in the comments.

Report: Nikhil Abhishek

Anchor: Saumyangi Yadav

Edit: J Jabez Gnanaraj Jaenicke