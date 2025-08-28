Elo! Do you know how Chess players are ranked?

Ever wondered how chess players are actually ranked? Ever heard of the Elo rating system?

From grandmasters to online gamers, this fascinating method decides who’s climbing and who’s slipping on the leaderboard. In this quick explainer, we break down how the Elo system works, why your opponent’s strength matters more than you think, and how a single match can shake up the rankings.

And did you know this system isn’t just for chess? From esports to football, Elo is everywhere. From world champions to casual players, Elo tries to make it fair.

But does it always succeed?

Hit play, and find out how chess scores really work.

Anchor: Saumya Solanki

Edit: Jabez Gnanaraj Jaenicke