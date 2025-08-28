Big Brother in the classroom? Why Karnataka schools want to monitor and track students with AI

Karnataka’s Education Department has announced that government and aided schools will soon use AI-powered facial recognition to log student attendance, linked to the Students Achievement Tracking System (SATS).

The aim, officials say, is to monitor chronic absentees and make sure schemes like midday meals benefit only eligible students.

But experts warn of privacy risks, from potential data leaks and misuse of children’s biometric details to the fear of turning classrooms into surveillance zones.

Now, as the proposed system is set to take off in schools, the larger question is: Are schools meant for learning or surveillance?

For more stories, check out: edexlive.com.

Report: EdexLive

Anchor: Amritha V. Menon

Edit: J Jabez Gnanaraj Jaenicke