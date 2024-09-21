Straight Up
Canada to grant 35% fewer Int’l student permits this year | Expert analysis impact on Indian students
Prime Minister of Canada announced that 35% fewer international student permits will be granted this year. Sachin Jain, Country Manager, ETS India and South Asia, the body that conducts exams like GRE and TOEFL, opines that quality of education in Canada still holds despite the cost of education being competitive.