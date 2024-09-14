Straight Up
NEET PG Supreme Court case: NBEMS issued notice on releasing answer key; next hearing on September 20
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences' (NBEMS) response was sought on releasing answer keys for the exam
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 Supreme Court hearing happened but came to no conclusion.
Also, did Chief Justice of India (CJI) Chadrachud confuse the case with NEET UG one?
Watch to find out.