NEET PG results 2024: Candidates to file a petition in Supreme Court about discrepancies

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduates (NEET PG) 2024 counselling is almost here but the results continue to be a huge worry.

A candidate from Telangana has alleged a discrepancy between the number of questions attempted in the exam against the number of questions attempted as denoted in the scorecard.

It's not just her though, others are facing this too.