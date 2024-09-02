Straight Up
UPSC CSE WHY's Himanshu Poswal reveals new tips & strategies for upcoming Mains exam
If you are a UPSC Mains aspirant and if there is one video you should watch on straightforward exam tips, this is it!
With only three weeks left for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Mains examination, Himanshu Poswal, a former UPSC Aspirant who is also the founder of UPSC CSE WHY, shares his insights on the same.
Below are the dates of the examination for UPSC Mains this year:
September 20, 21, 22 then September 28 and lastly September 29.