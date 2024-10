Straight Up

Academic Freedom in India lowest since 1940s, dropped in last decade: Report

On October 8, the Scholars at Risk’s Academic Freedom Monitoring Project published the Free to Think 2024 report which painted a grim picture of academic freedom in India. According to the report, India’s Academic Freedom Index dipped from 0.6 in 2013 to 0.2 in 2023, the lowest it has been since the mid-1940s.