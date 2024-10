Straight Up

NEET-PG Supreme Court hearing did NOT happen today: Why? When will the case be heard next?

Though stated in the September 27 court order, the NEET-PG hearing did not happen today as Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud was on leave. Now, with the Supreme Court's Dusshera holidays beginning, what will be the fate of the hearing and the NEET-PG candidates?