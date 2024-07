The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) exam will not be postponed and students are still quite troubled about this.

As we already know, the Supreme Court had refused to order a re-NEET.

Now, students are thinking of filing a review petition. But what is a review petition?

Why do experts like Supreme Court advocate Aditya Kashyap and health activist Dr Vivek Pandey advise against it?

Watch the video to find out more.