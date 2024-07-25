Straight Up
UP intern doctors continue indefinite strike; demand hike in stipend | Medico shares concern
A meagre amount of Rs 12,000 is the stipend that the MBBS intern doctors in Uttar Pradesh have been receiving for the past few years.
Since July 22, 2024, these doctors from all government colleges have been demanding a hike.
Dr Aaditya Agarwal, an intern at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), based in Greater Noida, shared his thoughts on the same