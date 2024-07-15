Straight Up

Patient shot dead at GBT Delhi: Resident doctors protest against lack of security

RDA — Resident Doctors Association, which serves as a platform for resident doctors to voice their opinions, have started their indefinite strike today, July 15. Why? A 32-year-old man was shot dead at Delhi's Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital by a teenager yesterday, July 14. It is alleged that the hospital knew of the impending attack. In addition to this, not only RDA, the nurses' association has also called for a strike against this incident. We reached out to Dr. Rajat Sharma, the acting president of RDA to know what he has to say about this and what their demands are.