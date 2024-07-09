Straight Up

"Labour Party sees us as valuable contributors, not migrants": Indian student studying in UK

The United Kingdom (UK), one of the prime countries for Indian students to pursue higher education, has a new Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, bringing the Labour Party into power. On the other hand, PM Rishi Sunak conceded defeat. With a new reign coming into power after 14 years, it also brings a sense of relief for students who are looking forward to the retention of post-study work visas. We reached out to a student from the University of Leicester, UK and President of the Indian National Students Association (INSA) UK, Amit Tiwari, to know what they have to say about this new development Watch the video here!