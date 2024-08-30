Straight Up

NEET PG results 2024: Mismatch of ranks, same percentile for 300 candidates new worries for students

As days pass by, candidates of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 are sharing their worries about the new irregularities in the results and ranks.

As days pass by, candidates of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 are sharing their worries about the new irregularities in the results and ranks. The latest we hear is the mismatch of ranks allotted to the old and new roll numbers of the same candidates.

EdexLive learnt that although the candidate's name and passport photo were the same, there was a discrepancy in the ranks, according to the result screenshots that it has gained access to.

Other concerns include over 300 candidates getting the same percentile. A candidate joins us and shares reactions regarding the matter.

Watch the video for more.

